MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to prepare a strategic framework for granting autonomy to major government medical institutions in the state, including Grant Government Medical College and the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, among others. Maharashtra sets up panel to draft autonomy roadmap for JJ, Grant medical colleges

Former chief secretary Jayant Kumar Banthia has been appointed to head the committee, which has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The decision follows a directive from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and comes against the backdrop of protests by resident doctors and medical students from Grant Government Medical College and the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals. The protesters had raised concerns over hostel safety, delays in stipend payments, and alleged administrative interference in student governance.

In a statement, Fadnavis said the government aims to enhance the academic standards, research capacity, and healthcare services of major government medical institutions through greater autonomy.

According to an order issued by the medical education department on Friday, the committee will examine the existing administrative and academic structures of government medical colleges and assess the need and potential benefits of granting them autonomous status.

It will also study successful national and international models. As part of this exercise, the panel will review the governance systems of institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) Chandigarh, Tata Memorial Hospital, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The committee has been tasked with recommending the structure and powers of governing and academic councils for autonomous colleges, along with defining the roles and responsibilities of the director and dean.

It will also suggest financial and administrative mechanisms required for autonomous governance, including financial independence, internal revenue generation, audit systems, and revised service conditions and policies for staff and faculty.

The order further states that the panel will guide the government on the legal, administrative, and policy changes required for implementing the autonomy framework. It will recommend the transfer of administrative and financial powers to improve institutional efficiency and propose mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation, and accountability.

The committee will also prepare a phased implementation plan for executing the proposed policy.

Members of the panel include Dr Rajendra Badwe, former director of Tata Memorial Hospital; Dr Sanjay Oak, former director of KEM Hospital, Mumbai; Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, associate dean of Grant Medical College; Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, professor and head of department at BJ Government Medical College, Pune; and the registrar of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). The registrar of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) will serve as the member secretary.