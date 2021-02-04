Maharashtra state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar
The Maharashtra tourism department on Thursday said it will organise 20 mini festivals across six regions -- Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur -- in February and March to boost the sector.
The state tourism department has earmarked ₹100 lakh for organising these 20 festivals, according to a press release.
After a difficult year of the pandemic, the state government is all set to welcome tourists through 20 mini festivals so that travellers can explore the less-known destinations across Maharashtra.
These festivals will also provide opportunities for tourists to celebrate cultural heritage tourism of Maharashtra, it noted.
Some of the landmark festivals to be held in Nashik include Grape Harvesting, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhandardara in Ahmednagar and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule.
In the Konkan region, popular festivals such as Vengurla (Sagareshwar) in Sindhudurg district, Shrivardhan Festival in Raigad district, Katal Shilpa Festival and Anjarle Festival in Ratnagiri district will be organised.
Aurangabad division will witness Ter Festival in Osmanabad district, Kapildhara Festival in Beed district and Hottal Festival in Nanded district, while Sindkhed Raja Festival in Nagpur district, Narnala Fort Festival in Akola district and Tipeshwar Forest Festival in Yavatmal district are planned under the Amravati region.
Nagpur will also organise the illustrious festivals, including Ramtek Festival, Bor Dam and Wildlife Festival, in Vardha and Bodalkasa Bird Festival in Gondia district, it stated.
These festivals will be organised through regional offices of the Directorate of Tourism with the help of the local district administration and are aimed to help feature the less explored destinations prominently on the Maharashtra tourism map, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Speaker Nana Patole to resign, to head Congress in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health top priority in BMC budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai education budget: ₹16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena plans monthly events to woo Gujarati voters ahead of BMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: ₹18.26 crore to study areas at risks from disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox