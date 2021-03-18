Maharashtra students body allege ‘overcharging’ by Mumbai university colleges
The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), a student organisation, has pleaded with the University of Mumbai and the state government to stop affiliated colleges from charging fees for facilities unused during Covid-19 restrictions. The organisation wants colleges to either refund fees, such as annual college fees, or adjust it in the 2021-22 academic year.
MNVS cited examples of colleges reportedly flouting university norms to over-charge students, and also highlighted instances of fees charged for heads/services not used by students in the last one year.
“The MU has clarified that colleges can only charge ₹500 as development fees, however, several affiliated colleges are charging anywhere between ₹3,000 to 5,000 and some also threaten students if the fees is unpaid,” said Santosh Gangurde, state vice president, MNVS.
“The university requested colleges to not charge excess fees, but clearly colleges are playing by their own rules. We request the university to take action against such colleges that flout rules,” added Gangurde.
In October last year, less than a month after colleges reopened with the help of virtual classes amidst Covid-19 pandemic, a varsity circular asked affiliated colleges to give students the option of paying fees in instalments due to the economic stress as a result of Covid-19 crisis. Colleges were also asked not to charge library or laboratory fees, or fees for other activities, since classes were being held online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra students body allege ‘overcharging’ by Mumbai university colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hiran may have been thrown into water alive; ATS to send samples to Haryana lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM shifts Mumbai top cop: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster DK Rao, Amar Naik’s family move Bombay HC for stay on Mumbai Saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze row: BJP, Sena war of words continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s new police commissioner Hemant Nagrale: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s Techlegal Solutions in Thane closed since lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM2.5 pollution in Mumbai dipped 9% between 2019 and 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Online portals see high bookings, expect more travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department invites suggestions on fee act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NIA brings Sachin Vaze to his Thane home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,377 new cases in Mumbai, highest in five months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees highest single-day Covid spike since September 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No change in local train timings for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VBA to contest 90 seats in BMC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox