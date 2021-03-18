IND USA
Maharashtra students body allege ‘overcharging’ by Mumbai university colleges

The Mumbai University requested colleges to not charge excess fees, but clearly colleges are playing by their own rules, claims official of a students organisation.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:01 PM IST

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), a student organisation, has pleaded with the University of Mumbai and the state government to stop affiliated colleges from charging fees for facilities unused during Covid-19 restrictions. The organisation wants colleges to either refund fees, such as annual college fees, or adjust it in the 2021-22 academic year.

MNVS cited examples of colleges reportedly flouting university norms to over-charge students, and also highlighted instances of fees charged for heads/services not used by students in the last one year.

“The MU has clarified that colleges can only charge 500 as development fees, however, several affiliated colleges are charging anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 and some also threaten students if the fees is unpaid,” said Santosh Gangurde, state vice president, MNVS.

“The university requested colleges to not charge excess fees, but clearly colleges are playing by their own rules. We request the university to take action against such colleges that flout rules,” added Gangurde.

In October last year, less than a month after colleges reopened with the help of virtual classes amidst Covid-19 pandemic, a varsity circular asked affiliated colleges to give students the option of paying fees in instalments due to the economic stress as a result of Covid-19 crisis. Colleges were also asked not to charge library or laboratory fees, or fees for other activities, since classes were being held online.

