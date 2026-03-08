Mumbai, Maharashtra will plant 300 trees to increase the state's forest cover to 33 per cent and will incorporate arboriculture into government policy to ensure conservation of trees, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. Maharashtra to plant 300 crore trees to increase state’s forest cover: Fadnavis

The CM was speaking at the 'Vriksh Vardhan: 2nd International Arboriculture Conference 2026' here. Arboriculture is the study or practice of growing trees and shrubs.

Fadnavis said arboriculture essentially provides "doctors for trees", enabling experts to assess the health of trees and undertake conservation measures with the help of advanced technology.

He said modern tools now make it possible to scan cities and create digital twins for scientifically planning tree plantations. "Technology can help determine whether a tree is likely to fall, whether it needs protection, and whether its branches pose any danger," he said.

Fadnavis said the state government had earlier implemented a programme to plant 50 crore trees and that the publication 'Forest in India' has noted an increase in Maharashtra's forest area.

He said the government now plans to plant 300 crore trees to achieve the target of 33 per cent forest cover in the state.

According to Maharashtra Economic Survey 2025-26, the state's total forest cover accounts for 16.5 per cent of its geographical area of 3,07,713 sq km. This remains significantly below the 33 per cent benchmark set under the National Forest Policy, 1988.

The new plantations will be carried out using scientific data, taking into account agro-climatic conditions, soil types and the suitability of various tree species for different regions, the chief minister said.

Arboriculturists, startups and technologists will be involved to implement this initiative, he added.

Fadnavis also said that permission from the Bombay High Court is required to cut mangroves. Although some mangroves have been cleared for development projects, mangrove parks have been created as compensatory measures, he said.

The government's focus is on ensuring that green cover increases alongside development rather than declines, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.