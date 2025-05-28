Maharashtra to seek restoration of Savarkar’s barrister degree

MUMBAI: In a significant move to honour the legacy of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the state government has announced that it will initiate formal efforts to restore his barrister degree, which had been withheld by the British authorities due to his active participation in India’s freedom struggle. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Madhavbaug on Tuesday. (CMO Maharashtra - X)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement on the eve of the virtual inauguration of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Study and Research Centre at the University of Mumbai’s Fort campus. The event was presided over by Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

“Savarkar completed his law education from Gray’s Inn in London but was denied the title of Barrister since he refused to pledge allegiance to the British Crown,” said Fadnavis. “This was not just an injustice to his intellect but a testament to his unwavering patriotism. The state government will now begin correspondence with the British government to reclaim his degree with due respect.”

Fadnavis directed the university to prepare a detailed dossier to support this initiative. The varsity, in turn, has proposed a grant of ₹100 crore for developing the research centre on its Kalina campus. The centre will focus on academic research into Savarkar’s writings, speeches and revolutionary contributions.

The newly launched centre aims to become a national hub for scholarly dialogue on Savarkar’s ideology, exploring his views on nationalism, scientific thought, social reform and literature. It will offer certificate, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The campus will also feature a statue, a dedicated museum housing rare photographs and handwritten documents, and a 500- to 1,000-seat auditorium for events.

Speaking at the inauguration, vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni announced another initiative inspired by Savarkar’s linguistic passion. “In the next two years, all science and technology textbooks will be translated into Marathi through this centre,” he said. “Savarkar believed in linguistic pride, and this project will carry forward that vision.”

Savarkar, known as a poet, historian and social reformer, opposed caste discrimination and religious orthodoxy. “He considered untouchability a sin and a blot on humanity. He fought for temple entry rights for Dalits,” said Governor Radhakrishnan. He also noted that Dr B R Ambedkar had praised Savarkar’s commitment to social equality.

The event was attended by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, MLAs Atul Bhatkhalkar and Parag Alvani, pro-vice chancellor Ajay Bhamre, registrar Prasad Karande and other dignitaries. Patil announced that Savarkar’s statue would also be erected in the centre, and space had been made available for this.