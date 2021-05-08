Maharashtra: Manora hostel project leads to war or words between BJP and Congress

The bid floated for the construction of Manora MLA hostel by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has led to another war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The BJP has questioned the escalation in construction cost, while the Congress has defended the decision by saying the cost went up due to the delay in construction by an agency appointed by previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar raised question over cost escalation for reconstruction of the hostel at Nariman Point to ₹900 crore, from ₹600 crore during the BJP government. “How can the cost go up by 66% in just two years? Whose scam it is? Why was it floated in haste when the state government has no money to spend on Covid-19 management? I have asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to scrap the contract, or else we will make a complaint to the central vigilance commission against it,” he said.

Bhatkhalkar also said that the Congress does not have the right to raise questions over the Central Vista project as it comes under the public works department, which is led by Ashok Chavan of the Congress.

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said the previous Fadnavis government went for reconstruction of the MLA hostel instead of repairs. “The hostel could have been repaired (instead of reconstruction), but the repair work was embroiled in a scam during Fadnavis government’s tenure. The decision of reconstruction of the hostel was taken by the Fadnavis government in 2018 and National Builders Construction Company was engaged to demolish the old structure. Due to the delay in the reconstruction, there has already been a significant escalation of cost along with paying a compensation of ₹1 lakh per month to the legislators for accommodation in Mumbai,” he said.

Sawant said there cannot be a comparison between Central Vista and Manora hostel redevelopment projects as the Centre’s project is being implemented despite the Prime Minister and members of Parliament having residents in fair conditions. “While the hostel meant for the MLAs in Maharashtra has been demolished. The allegations (by BJP) are desperate attempt to save face of Shahensah Modi,” he said.