Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has directed PRL Developers Pvt Ltd, part of Piramal Realty, to reconcile the accounts of seven homebuyers of Piramal Revanta, Mulund, within 30 days and refund any excess or duplicate amount found to have been collected, following complaints over charges allegedly not mentioned in their agreements for sale. MahaRERA asks Piramal Realty to check charges, refund excess to homebuyers

The seven homebuyers filed complaints between March and June 2026, alleging that PRL Developers Pvt Ltd had demanded additional amounts after possession certificates were issued in 2023. They alleged that following the issuance of possession certificates, the developer issued demand letters with hidden costs and withheld possession until additional payments were made.

The complaints questioned several charges, including those towards society or apex body formation, sub-station costs, piped gas connections, utility deposits and legal expenses. The homebuyers alleged that these charges were either not part of their registered agreements or were otherwise unauthorised.

They also disputed the improper collection of property tax and GST, alleging that the developer had charged 18% on deposits and ancillary charges, instead of the 5% rate they claimed was applicable. They asserted that the developer’s unilateral demands, especially those related to GST, were illegal and should be refunded.

The developer told the authority that the charges were in accordance with the agreements signed with the homebuyers and applicable laws.

In its order passed on September 15, MahaRERA member Mahesh Pathak held that the complaints were filed within the statutory three-year period from possession. The authority said the right to seek refunds relating to excess or unauthorised charges persist, regardless of the project’s completion or possession being handed over.

At the same time, MahaRERA said it could not adjudicate disputes concerning GST and property tax, as taxation and other statutory levies fall outside its jurisdiction and must be taken up with the respective authorities.

MahaRERA has directed the developer to reconcile each complainant’s account using the agreements for sale, payment receipts and bank statements. If the exercise establishes that any excess amount or double recovery was made, the amount must be refunded to the affected allottee.

The authority also noted that the developer must inspect complaints related to defect rectification, particularly flooring issues, within the defect liability period extending up to 5 years from possession.

A Piramal Realty spokesperson said the complaints were filed more than three years after possession and that the developer had submitted a detailed response explaining the disputed charges.

“After considering the matter, the MahaRERA Authority rejected the allottee’s claim for refund along with interest. The Authority has only directed both parties to undertake a reconciliation based on the Statement of Account (SOA), payment receipts and bank statements,” the spokesperson said.

The developer said that if any amount is found refundable after reconciliation, it would be refunded as directed, but maintained that the charges levied were in accordance with the agreements for sale and applicable laws.