Mumbai: Cracking down on attempts by some developers to obscure crucial project registration information, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued fresh guidelines mandating the prominent display of registration numbers, QR codes, and its website address across all promotional materials. MahaRERA mandates prominent display of project registration details

The circular, issued on April 8 and accessed by Hindustan Times, comes into immediate effect. It directs that these statutory details must now appear in a font size equal to or larger than that used for project-related contact information. Additionally, colours used must ensure maximum visibility.

“It has come to the notice of the Authority that the MahaRERA QR code is not being displayed correctly in terms of aspect ratio and positioning in advertisements and promotions. The registration number and website address are also often printed in fonts too small or in colours too light to be legible,” the circular notes.

A senior MahaRERA official pointed out that in many cases, the QR code was so diminutive it couldn’t even be scanned—defeating its very purpose. “The QR code is meant to give homebuyers one-click access to detailed project information, enabling them to make informed decisions,” the official said.

Currently, these details are typically squeezed into the bottom corners of advertisements in barely readable fonts. To address this, the new guidelines require that registration information be repositioned to the top-right quadrant of all promotional and marketing materials.

This directive applies to all formats, including newspapers, leaflets, brochures, banners, hoardings, electronic and social media, WhatsApp, and similar platforms. Non-compliance will attract a penalty of up to ₹50,000, with developers given 10 days to correct the violation.