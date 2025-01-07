Menu Explore
Maintenance for MHADA flats only from possession date

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 08:42 AM IST

MUMBAI: MHADA buyers will pay maintenance and property tax only from possession date, not prior, ensuring fairness and reducing financial burden.

MUMBAI: Flat buyers of scattered housing units and plots under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will no longer be liable to pay maintenance charge and property tax to the housing society for the amount raised prior to getting the possession of the property.

Maintenance for MHADA flats only from possession date
Maintenance for MHADA flats only from possession date

As per a decision taken by MHADA’s vice president and chief executive officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, homebuyers will now be liable to pay the charges from the date of possession, and not the arrears. This decision is applicable throughout the state.

Earlier, beneficiaries were required to pay maintenance charges and property taxes starting from the date of allotment, even if possession of the property was delayed. These charges created unfair financial pressure, as the properties technically remained under MHADA’s control until possession was handed over. The new policy ensures that beneficiaries will now be charged only from the date they take possession, making the process fairer and more transparent, said MHADA’s spokesperson.

“Beneficiaries should not bear any financial burden for delays caused before they take possession. This decision ensures justice and fairness to all beneficiaries,” said Jaiswal.

However, for future allocations these arrears would be included in the flat’s and plot’s sale price, a direction given to all the executive engineers in MHADA. For those who have already taken possession but are being charged by their housing societies, MHADA has decided to clear these dues directly with the societies. The cost incurred for this will be adjusted in future housing schemes. Beneficiaries who have already paid these charges will not be covered under this decision.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
