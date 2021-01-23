IND USA
Major fire at Thane’s Wagle Estate, none injured

The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane
By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST

A major fire broke out in two companies and one godown on Friday evening at Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane. The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. The cause of the fire was not known.

The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane.

“The incident occurred at around 4.30pm. As these offices had a lot of papers and other combustible materials, the smoke billowed in the vicinity, making it difficult to douse the fire. All our rescue teams were present to assess the situation and provide assistance in bringing the situation under control,” said an officer from the Disaster Management Cell.

Wagle police officials, traffic police officials, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company officials, Thane Disaster Relief Force Team, Regional Disaster Management Cell and fire brigade were on the site with four fire engines, five water tankers, four jumbo water tankers, two rescue vehicles and two JCBs.

A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 76%, Maharashtra sees its highest turnout for Covid vaccine so far

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Maharashtra on Friday inoculated 21,610 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 282 centres in the state’s fourth vaccination drive so far. The state achieved its highest percentage of turnout on Friday at 76%, owing to the decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at the centres to get the vaccine.
Singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan himself became a traffic cop and took to the streets in Vashi to regulate traffic, on Friday morning. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan himself became a traffic cop and took to the streets in Vashi to regulate traffic, on Friday morning. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Shankar Mahadevan turns traffic cop for a day in Navi Mumbai

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai traffic police has asked the residents to man traffic for two hours a day at any junction of their choice
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Five premises belonging to Viva Group, owned by Hitendra Thakur’s family, and its associates were searched on Friday.
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses interim relief to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, to hear bail plea on Monday

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The court, while refusing to grant any urgent relief, directed the state government to place the Dasgupta’s discharge papers of Sir JJ Hospital and the medical report of the jail hospital before it on Monday. It also permitted the interim plea to be heard urgently on Monday.
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination drive Day 4: 78.48% turnout in Thane district

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST
On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

SC accepts intervention petition by Kalyan-Dombivli citizens on 18 villages

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
On March 14, 2020, the state government, in a notification, had decided to remove the 18 villages out of the 27 villages from KDMC and form a separate civic body, while the remaining 9 villages shall remain in KDMC
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. (HT Photo)
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth 7 crore. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks details of levying penalty on illegal constructions in MMR

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) last week directed all municipal corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to furnish details as regards statutory levying of penalties on illegal constructions
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Parent write to NCPCR over fee hike issues

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to fee hike in private schools in the state
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Zero daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area of Dharavi for second time since pandemic started

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
For the second time since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Dharavi in April last year, no case was reported in the area on Friday
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai airport exports Covishield vaccines to international destinations

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday became the first airport in the country to export the vaccine to international destinations
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amravati and Hingoli set example with repeated 100% turnout

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Rural districts like Amravati and Hingoli are setting an example for cities by attaining repeated 100% turnout for both Covid-19 vaccinates—Covaxin and Covishield
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Private hospitals in Mumbai sensitise staff about the need for Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:56 PM IST
To encourage healthcare workers (HCWs) to get inoculated, major private hospitals in the city are sensitising staffers about the importance of getting vaccinated
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fuel price soars again, petrol crosses 92 mark in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city
