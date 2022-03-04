Major fire breaks out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall, second since 2020

Mumbai: Less than a year after a major fire at Sunrise hospital housed on the fourth floor of Dreams Mall in Bhandup claimed 11 lives, yet another blaze (level 3) erupted in the Mall on Friday. No casualties were reported as the mall was shut since the last fire, which occurred on March 25 last year.

The blaze was reported at 7.56 pm and fire fighting operations were ongoing. A senior civic official from BMC’s disaster management department said, “The mall has been closed since the Sunrise hospital fire so the Mumbai Fire Brigade did not encounter any trapped citizens at the site. However, there is no ventilation in the premises as it is closed for so long and this is posing a challenge in fire-fighting.”

The fire at Sunrise Hospital last year, which is located on the 4th floor of Dream Mall, raged for over 40 hours and claimed the lives of patients, including some on ventilator support.

None of the fire fighting equipment was working at the time, making it difficult for firefighters.

A preliminary investigation into the hospital fire, submitted in May 2021, had said that fire-fighting systems like wet risers, sprinkler pumps and booster pumps were not functioning.

The report had also recommended that the license of the private agency whose job was to service firefighting equipment should be cancelled by the director of the Maharashtra Fire Services, and asked the chief fire officer to file a criminal case against the company.