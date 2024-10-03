Menu Explore
Major fire in Thane food factory, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2024 07:18 AM IST

A fire broke out at Venkataramana Food Specialties in Thane West. No injuries reported; firefighting efforts are ongoing with multiple emergency teams deployed.

Thane: A major fire broke out at a factory at the Wagle Industrial estate in Thane West on Wednesday, a civic official said. No injuries have been reported till now, and operations are underway to douse the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot immediately, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)
The fire brigade reached the spot immediately, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation officials, at around 4 pm, the Regional Disaster Management Control (RDMC) room received a report from the Main Fire Control Room regarding a blaze at M/s Venkataramana Food M. Specialties Limited, near the Shiv Sena branch, Hanuman Nagar, Road Number 34, Wagale Estate, Thane West.

The fire brigade reached the spot immediately, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway. The Deputy Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Chief Fire Officer, Disaster Management Officer, police officers, personnel, and seven firefighters are also at the site to manage the situation.

They have deployed one high-rise fire vehicle, two jumbo water tankers, one water tanker, one rescue vehicle, and one pick-up vehicle from the Disaster Management Department. The Thane Disaster Response Team also arrived with one bus vehicle.

“Currently, there are no reported injuries at the scene. Firefighters, disaster management staff, and response team personnel are actively working to extinguish the fire,” said an RDMC officer.

The Venkataramana Food Specialities Limited market ready-to-eat snacks under several reputable and registered brands, including Peppy, Piknik, Simba, and Senor Pepito.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
