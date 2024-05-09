Make Turzon Point a bird sanctuary, say Charkop residents

Mumbai: Talzan Hill, also known as Turzon Point, is a hidden gem nestled amidst the newly developed residential towers in Charkop Sector-8. This oasis, surrounded by 136 hectares of mangroves, hosts 150 bird species; some visitors have even spotted golden jackals quenching their thirst at the Charkop lake. The green spot has three ponds and a hillock, which offers stunning views of the sunrise that casts a golden hue on the lotus lake. Residents of Charkop sector 8 are resolute about preserving this nature’s bounty, and have found the election season an appropriate time to voice their demand of declaring the spot as a bird sanctuary (Ht PHoto)

Residents of the area are resolute about preserving this nature’s bounty, and have found the election season an appropriate time to voice their demand of declaring the spot as a bird sanctuary. The demand has made its way into the Charkop citizens’ manifesto, which was presented to union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal and city Congress vice president Bhushan Patil, when they were at the constituency to campaign for Lok Sabha 2024 recently.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In 2018 locals and environmentalists had petitioned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the same.

Gopal Jhaveri, who represents Mumbai March, a community initiative dedicated to conserving the hill’s bird habitat, said the ecosystem is under the threat of “rampant development by MHADA and encroachers who settled here during the pandemic”.

“The lush greenery must be protected, especially the lotus lake, which attracts both migratory and native bird species. Various reptiles and mammals also frequent the area. This should be recognised as an eco-sensitive zone, as it features mangroves and a lake,” said Jhaveri.

Mili Shetty, a bird enthusiast, wakes up to the chirping of various birds right outside her home. She calls the place an “undiscovered forest” and has witnessed more than 100 bird species, including Great Bittern, Kingfishers and Asian Paradise Flycatchers, flocking to her window regularly.

She laments, despite the citizens’ appeal to PM Modi, there has been little progress on the matter. In 2022, Shetty and her family encountered a pack of golden jackals for the first time at Turzon Point. “We spotted them while taking a stroll at 6:30pm, but they beat a hasty retreat on seeing us. Some residents in the neighbourhood have also observed their off-springs visiting the lake for water,” said Shetty.

Wildlife photographer, conservationist, naturalist and writer Sunjoy Monga in his 2019 book ‘Nature: The definitive guide to Mumbai and beyond’ has dedicated a chapter to Turzon Hill. He called it a “marvel of nature, utterly deserving of a ‘nature park’ tag, despite its limited expanse”. According to Monga, “an impressive 150 species of birds flock to the area, along with mammals and an incredible diversity of insects”.

Environmentalist Debi Goenka, trustee and founder, Conservation Action Trust, expressed concerns about the deterioration of the bird-watching location due to recent developments. “The once lush habitat with abundant trees and mangroves is now threatened by the Charkop MHADA layout; also, frequent fires are caused by garbage dumping. Although the hill remains intact with some vegetation, it is surrounded by buildings,” said Goenka. “Unfortunately, the government shows little interest in preserving it as a bird sanctuary. While Turzon Hill remains a haven for birds, jackals face limited mobility due to the lack of corridors in the area.”