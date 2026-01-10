Malabar Hill citizens irked by parking fines, bad roads

MUMBAI: The Malabar Hill Ward 219, which falls under the D-Ward, is one of Mumbai’s power centres, notably because Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Maharashtra Governor is situated here, along with the official bungalows of the chief minister, the two deputy chief ministers and several senior state leaders. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion for nearly three decades, citizens of this affluent ward are incensed by bad roads and parking issues. Mumbai, India - Jan. 9, 2026: BJP candidate Sunny Sanap interacts with senior citizen during BMC election campaign at Walkeshwar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 9, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The recent move to install no-parking boards across the ward and the traffic department’s decision to levy a ₹1,500 fine on vehicles parked outside the Hanging Gardens, a go-to spot for morning walkers, has triggered widespread anger.

Citizens are equally enraged by poor road conditions. Residents say that the problem to set right the road infra is structural – the ward’s unique topography, with steep gradients and narrow lanes make road widening and cement concreting difficult.

Malabar Hill, developed way before many other parts of the city, consists largely of old buildings that were not designed with parking facilities. As redevelopment gathers pace and vehicle density rises, parking has become a daily struggle.

Until four days ago, even senior citizens who had parked outside Hanging Gardens for decades were being fined. Following an uproar and intervention by minister and seven-time local MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the parking charges were hurriedly revoked, though residents remain sceptical about how long that will remain in effect.

With the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress contesting the ward, Hanging Gardens has now emerged as a protest hub. A section of residents has rallied behind RTI activist and Banganga resident Sanjay Shirke, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

The ward in the VIP enclave also houses three slums: Shimla Nagar, near Godrej Baug, which is up for redevelopment; Jai Prakash Nagar on Nepeansea Road; and the Banganga slum. These low-rise settlements have a predominantly Marathi-speaking population, along with migrants from other states. Of the ward’s nearly 57,000 voters, around 40% are Marathi and 50% Gujarati.

It stretches from Raj Bhavan to Babulnath temple towards Girgaon Chowpatty, and from Nepeansea Road up to the Breach Candy boundary.

BJP candidate Sunny Sanap, who was campaigning in Jai Prakash Nagar and the Banganga slum on Friday, acknowledged that parking woes and poor road conditions dominate voter conversations. “Given the area’s gradient, since constructing cement roads isn’t possible, taking people into confidence, I have a plan to construct new roads for residents,” said Sanap.

Referring to the Hanging Gardens controversy, Sanap added, “There was a communication gap between residents and the traffic department. We resolved the matter four days ago with joint CP Anil Kumbhare requesting him to fine only those who double park and take a U-turn there, and to exempt those parking for 50 years. The issue escalated after many senior citizens stopped coming for morning walks. They are now relieved.”

A 37-year-old advocate, Sanap has been associated with the BJP for eight years and is an active RSS member. He currently serves as the BJP Yuva Morcha’s youth president and has worked extensively in the ward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campaigning at Asha nagar slum, opposite Priyadarshini Park, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajendra Gaikwad echoed similar concerns about parking and fines. He acknowledged the poor condition of roads and work going on at snail’s pace. “The steps of Banganga are taking much time to be restored. Tourists visit the spot where even a basic toilet is absent,” he said, alleging that the local MLA Lodha, being a builder, “worked only towards his own vikas in the name of development”.

Addressing a rally from Teen Batti slum to Babulnath temple, Congress candidate Anuradha Kashelkar, put focus on “clean drinking water in JP Nagar” agreeing to resolve the issues of “residents of high-rises who face the problem of parking and traffic”.

Meanwhile, anger is palpable among residents.

On Friday afternoon, Gita Bhatia, a Malabar Hill resident and daily walker at Hanging Gardens, gathered members of Friends of Malabar Hill, to support Shirke. She said: “The ₹1,500 fine for parking outside Hanging Gardens still exists, despite removing the no-parking boards.”

Questioning the rationale behind the restrictions, a member of Friends of Malabar hill added, “We are tired of voting for mainstream parties who do not resolve basic issues. Hanging Gardens has been here for a century. Suddenly, for deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s convenience, the place has been converted into a no-parking zone. The cavalcade of cars is another nuisance. Mantralaya meetings are held here. Are we not their Laadli behens?”

“Challans are being given to senior citizens who get out of their cars to go to Hanging Gardens. We want the old parking system to be restored,” said Veena Bhatia, another resident.