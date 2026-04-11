Mumbai: Residents of Malabar Hill met MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, corporator Sunny Sanap and civic officials from the Water Supply Department on Friday evening to voice their opposition to the proposed 52-million-litre alternate water reservoir in Hanging Gardens. Malabar Hill residents meet Lodha, express opposition to alternate reservoir plan

The meeting, convened by Lodha, saw residents reiterate concerns over loss of green cover and the expenditure on what they termed an unnecessary project. Lodha said the original plan to demolish large portions of the garden had been scrapped and that the revised proposal significantly reduces tree loss — from 389 trees to 79.

Urging residents to consider the updated plan, Lodha stressed the need to augment water infrastructure in the area, including repairs to the existing reservoir and construction of an alternate tank. He also suggested creating public amenities such as a senior citizens’ garden or parking facility atop the proposed structure.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said the residents’ proposal to repair the existing reservoir by isolating its five compartments was not feasible. Citing an IIT-Roorkee report, he said structural strengthening required for such repairs would inevitably disturb Hanging Gardens.

“Strengthening the walls cannot be done without disturbing the hanging gardens, which is not an option,” explained Bangar. “There is no alternative but to build a new tank. We have attempted to design the smallest possible structure to minimise impact on green cover.”

Bangar said the BMC even explored the residents’ suggestion of building an alternate tank near the post office where the pumping station exists, but found it unfeasible. Discussions on the project have been ongoing for over 18 months to incorporate residents’ feedback, he added.

Residents have already written to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide seeking her intervention. Civic activist Zoru Bhathena questioned the need for the project, asking why the BMC should spend ₹700–1,000 crore on an additional reservoir.