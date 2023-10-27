The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished 63 unauthorised furniture shops and shanties to free a 6.93-acre plot from encroachments in Malad West. A Vedic-themed park based on Noida’s ‘Ved Vann’ will be set up here, civic officials said. Malad to get Noida’s ‘Ved Vann’ as BMC razes 63 unauthorised shops

The civic body’s action on illegal establishments on plot no. 7 at Marve Road in front of Atharva College came after 20 years. In July, BMC issued notices to all structures after local MP Gopal Shetty mooted the proposal for a Vedic-themed park to benefit local residents and attract tourists.

The park will be a testament to cultural richness, amusement, history, nature and spirituality, Shetty had said in his letter to BMC on July 18.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner with P North ward, said, “Only eight shops were found with valid documents, and they will be given alternative space or monetary compensation. As many as 62 labourers and 30 police personnel were present during the demolition. Around 50-60 dumpers will be deployed to remove the debris.”

The site will be protected with barricades and construction of a compound wall will start immediately, he added.

