Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Heartbreak Hotel
Eknath Shinde: Welcome to the Sena Crisis
(Sung to the tune of ‘Hotel California’)
On a dark desert highway
Cool wind in my hair
Warm smell of rebellion
Rising up through the air
Up ahead in the distance
I saw a shimmering light
My heart grew happy and my sight grew clear
I had to stop for the night
There they stood in the doorway
My 16 trusty men
And I was thinking to myself
This could be heaven or this could be hell
Then they declared their allegiance
And they showed me the way
With camera crew down the corridors
I could hear them say
Welcome to the Sena crisis
Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)
Such a lovely place
Plenty of action at the Sena crisis
At this time of year (at this time of year)
You can find it here
Our minds are BJP-focused
We’ve got a lot of friends
We have 40 loyal boys
To see us to the end
How they dance in the courtyards
Sweet summer sweat
Some dance to remember
Some dance to forget
So, I called up the Big Boss
Please give me my plan
He said, ‘We’ve been waiting for this day
“Since 2019…
***
2) Uddhav Thackeray: Heartbreak Hotel
(Sung to the tune of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’)
Well, since my MLAs left me
Well, I found a new place to dwell
Well, it’s down at the end of Matoshree
Since Heartbreak Hotel,
Where I’ll be, I’ll be so lonely, baby
Well, I’m so lonely
I’ll be so lonely, I could cry
Although it’s always crowded
You still can find some room
For broken- hearted leaders
To cry there in their gloom
Be so, they’ll be so lonely, baby
They get so lonely
They’re so lonely, they could cry
Now, the governor‘s been approached
And my resignation been cast
It looks like I’ve been outplayed my friends
And politically surpassed
And I get so, get so lonely, baby
I get so lonely
I could cry
Well, now, if your MLAs leave you
And you’ve got a tale to tell
Well, just take a walk down Lonely Street
To Heartbreak Hotel
Where you will be, you will be lonely, baby
Well, you will be lonely
You’ll be so lonely, you could cry
****
3) Sharad Pawar: You Will Survive
(Sung to the Tune of ‘I Will Survive’)
At first you were afraid, you were petrified
Kept thinking you could never live, if your leadership was denied
But then I spent so many nights telling you to be strong
And you grew strong
And you learned how to get along…
And now you’re back
From CM residence
I just walked in to find you here with that sad look on your face
I should have talked you into staying, you should have never left your key
If I’d known for just one second, you’d be going to Matoshree…
I’d say don’t go, don’t walk out the door
Just turn around now
‘Cause there’s still places to go
You’ve got all your love to give, you’ve got all your life to live
And you’ll survive
You will survive, hey, hey
***
4) Devendra Fadnavis: Stayin’ In Power
(Sung to the tune of ‘(Stayin’ Alive’)
Well, you can tell by the way I walk
I’m an action guy, no time to talk
Politics loud and ambition hot, I’ve been kicked around
Since I was born
And now it’s alright, it’s okay
And you may look the other way
Do not try to understand
The Kissa Kursi Ka effect on man
Whether you’re an enemy or whether you’re a friend
I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ in power
Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’
And I’m stayin’ power just stayin’ in power
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power stayin’ in power
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power
Well now, I get low and I get high
And if I can’t get either, I really try
Got the wings of heaven on my shoes
I’m an ambitious man and I just can’t lose
You know it’s alright, it’s okay
I’ll live to see another day
We can try to understand
The Kissa Kursi Ka effect on man
Whether you’re an enemy or whether you’re a friend
I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ in power
Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’
And I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ stayin’ in power
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power stayin’ in power (oh)
Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ power (oh)
***
5) Aaditya Thackeray: We Are The Young Ones
(Sung to the Tune of ‘We Are the Champions’)
I’ve paid my dues
Time after time
I’ve done my sentence
But committed no crime
And bad mistakes
I’ve made a few
I’ve had my share of sand
Kicked in my face
But I’ve come through
And we mean to go on and on and on and on
We are the young ones my friends
And we’ll keep on fighting till the end
We are the young ones
We are the young ones
No time for losers
‘Cause we are the champions of the World
I’ve taken my bows
And my curtain calls
It brought me fame and fortune
And everything that goes with it
I thank you all
But it’s been no bed of roses
No pleasure cruise
I consider it a challenge before
The human race
And I ain’t gonna lose
And I mean to go on and on and on and on
We are the young ones my friends
And we’ll keep on fighting till the end
We are the young ones
We are the young ones
No time for losers
‘Cause we are the young ones of the World
We are the ones my friends
And we’ll keep on fighting till the end
-
