Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Heartbreak Hotel

Eknath Shinde: Welcome to the Sena Crisis

(Sung to the tune of ‘Hotel California’)

On a dark desert highway

Cool wind in my hair

Warm smell of rebellion

Rising up through the air

Up ahead in the distance

I saw a shimmering light

My heart grew happy and my sight grew clear

I had to stop for the night

There they stood in the doorway

My 16 trusty men

And I was thinking to myself

This could be heaven or this could be hell

Then they declared their allegiance

And they showed me the way

With camera crew down the corridors

I could hear them say

Welcome to the Sena crisis

Such a lovely place (such a lovely place)

Such a lovely place

Plenty of action at the Sena crisis

At this time of year (at this time of year)

You can find it here

Our minds are BJP-focused

We’ve got a lot of friends

We have 40 loyal boys

To see us to the end

How they dance in the courtyards

Sweet summer sweat

Some dance to remember

Some dance to forget

So, I called up the Big Boss

Please give me my plan

He said, ‘We’ve been waiting for this day

“Since 2019…

***

2) Uddhav Thackeray: Heartbreak Hotel

(Sung to the tune of ‘Heartbreak Hotel’)

Well, since my MLAs left me

Well, I found a new place to dwell

Well, it’s down at the end of Matoshree

Since Heartbreak Hotel,

Where I’ll be, I’ll be so lonely, baby

Well, I’m so lonely

I’ll be so lonely, I could cry

Although it’s always crowded

You still can find some room

For broken- hearted leaders

To cry there in their gloom

Be so, they’ll be so lonely, baby

They get so lonely

They’re so lonely, they could cry

Now, the governor‘s been approached

And my resignation been cast

It looks like I’ve been outplayed my friends

And politically surpassed

And I get so, get so lonely, baby

I get so lonely

I could cry

Well, now, if your MLAs leave you

And you’ve got a tale to tell

Well, just take a walk down Lonely Street

To Heartbreak Hotel

Where you will be, you will be lonely, baby

Well, you will be lonely

You’ll be so lonely, you could cry

****

3) Sharad Pawar: You Will Survive

(Sung to the Tune of ‘I Will Survive’)

At first you were afraid, you were petrified

Kept thinking you could never live, if your leadership was denied

But then I spent so many nights telling you to be strong

And you grew strong

And you learned how to get along…

And now you’re back

From CM residence

I just walked in to find you here with that sad look on your face

I should have talked you into staying, you should have never left your key

If I’d known for just one second, you’d be going to Matoshree…

I’d say don’t go, don’t walk out the door

Just turn around now

‘Cause there’s still places to go

You’ve got all your love to give, you’ve got all your life to live

And you’ll survive

You will survive, hey, hey

***

4) Devendra Fadnavis: Stayin’ In Power

(Sung to the tune of ‘(Stayin’ Alive’)

Well, you can tell by the way I walk

I’m an action guy, no time to talk

Politics loud and ambition hot, I’ve been kicked around

Since I was born

And now it’s alright, it’s okay

And you may look the other way

Do not try to understand

The Kissa Kursi Ka effect on man

Whether you’re an enemy or whether you’re a friend

I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ in power

Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’

And I’m stayin’ power just stayin’ in power

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power stayin’ in power

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power

Well now, I get low and I get high

And if I can’t get either, I really try

Got the wings of heaven on my shoes

I’m an ambitious man and I just can’t lose

You know it’s alright, it’s okay

I’ll live to see another day

We can try to understand

The Kissa Kursi Ka effect on man

Whether you’re an enemy or whether you’re a friend

I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ in power

Feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’

And I’m stayin’ in power stayin’ stayin’ in power

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ in power stayin’ in power (oh)

Ah, ha, ha, ha, stayin’ power (oh)

***

5) Aaditya Thackeray: We Are The Young Ones

(Sung to the Tune of ‘We Are the Champions’)

I’ve paid my dues

Time after time

I’ve done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I’ve made a few

I’ve had my share of sand

Kicked in my face

But I’ve come through

And we mean to go on and on and on and on

We are the young ones my friends

And we’ll keep on fighting till the end

We are the young ones

We are the young ones

No time for losers

‘Cause we are the champions of the World

I’ve taken my bows

And my curtain calls

It brought me fame and fortune

And everything that goes with it

I thank you all

But it’s been no bed of roses

No pleasure cruise

I consider it a challenge before

The human race

And I ain’t gonna lose

And I mean to go on and on and on and on

We are the young ones my friends

And we’ll keep on fighting till the end

We are the young ones

We are the young ones

No time for losers

‘Cause we are the young ones of the World

We are the ones my friends

And we’ll keep on fighting till the end