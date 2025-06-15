Man, 3 kids, on scooter, run over by dumper truck in Deonar

MUMBAI: Four people, including three children, on a scooter were run over by a dumper at Lotus Junction on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in Deonar after the scooterist lost control over the two-wheeler while overtaking the dumper. Locals protested at the accident site and outside the police station. Deonar police said the accident took place at around 3.45 pm on Saturday. Police said the four were proceeding on the scooter towards Deonar on a scooter when the accident took place. (Satish Bate / HT PHOTO)

The deceased are Noor Gulam Nabi Shaikh, 28, a resident of Millat Nagar at Saki Naka, and his nephews – Ayan Qasim Mustaffa Khan, 11, Mohammad Hussain Gulam Ahmed Khan, 13, and Abdul Gani Gulam Ahmed Khan, 11.

Police said the four were proceeding on the scooter towards Deonar on Shaikh’s scooter when the accident took place. They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, where they were declared dead. The four were on their way to the Deonar abattoir to buy a goat. The dumper was carrying construction debris.

“We have arrested the dumper driver and will be booking him under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for causing death by negligence,” said a police officer from Deonar police station.

After the accident, locals gathered at the accident site and shouted slogans against the government, demanding that heavy vehicles ply on flyovers and not on the road under the bridge. Police detained the protestors, who blocked the traffic for around an hour.

Biker dies on WEH

In a separate incident Ajay Gupta, 28, a resident of Behram Bagh, Jogeshwari, died after a dumper collided with the scooter he was riding on the Western Express Highway, in the south-bound lane.

Police said Gupta, who worked as a salesperson, also helped in the family business, selling onions and potatoes. He was transporting onions and potatoes from Mira Road on his scooter when a dumper pulled up behind him, on the highway in Malad East, and rammed his scooter. Gupta died at the accident site.

“We have the dumper but the driver has fled. We will soon identify him,” said a police officer with the Kurar police station.