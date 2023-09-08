News / Cities / Mumbai News / Man accused of killing Mumbai air hostess dies by suicide

Man accused of killing Mumbai air hostess dies by suicide

ByManish K Pathak
Sep 08, 2023 01:26 PM IST

A police officer said that Vikram Atwal, the accused, allegedly hung himself using his trousers in a bathroom at Andheri police station around 7am

A 40-year-old housekeeper arrested for allegedly killing an air hostess at her home in Mumbai died by suicide in a police lock-up on Friday, an officer said and added the accused was in police custody after interrogation.

The accused was produced in a court on September 5 and remanded in police custody until Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Vikram Atwal, the accused, allegedly hung himself using his trousers in a bathroom at Andheri police station around 7am. A guard found him unconscious and rushed Atwal to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said Atwal’s body was at the Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

Atwal was produced in a court on September 5 and remanded in police custody until Friday. He was part of the housekeeping staff at the housing society where the 24-year-old air hostess lived.

Atwal allegedly killed the air hostess by slitting her throat on Sunday last. Investigators found Atwal in a blood-soaked shirt with injury marks on his hands and face when they arrested him. Investigators cited Awal’s questioning and said it suggested he was offended by the way the air hostess spoke to him when they had an argument.

Atwal told police the air hostess managed to overpower him and at one point even took away his knife. He snatched the knife and allegedly slit her throat.

