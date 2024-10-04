MUMBAI: The Malwani police recently arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly cheating several people from whom he had rented vehicles and selling them. The police recovered 26 such vehicles, including foreign-made two-wheelers. Man arrested for selling 26 rented vehicles

According to the complainant, Satyajit Indar Rathod, who owns a mobile repair shop in Chikuwadi, the accused Akash Brijesh Singh had approached him two months ago claiming to be from a film production company.

The accused told Rathod he needed a few four-wheelers and two-wheelers for a film shoot. Rathod, who trusted Singh spoke to a few of his friends - Abhijeet Vishwakarma, Arjun Ladva, Nitin Tiwari and Kiran Rathod - who agreed to rent him their vehicles monthly till the time the shooting was going on.

After a month had passed and they had not received the rent, Rathod tried contacting Singh, but he had already fled by then. Rathod then approached the Malwani police and based on his complaint an FIR was registered. The Police traced Singh through his mobile number and arrested him. During interrogation, Singh confessed to having sold 28 vehicles that he had taken on rent from his acquaintances.

Singh said that once he had rented the vehicle, he used to sell it in other states like Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat, telling the buyer that the owner of the vehicle was abroad and would give them the ownership documents as soon as they returned. “The buyers did not cross-check or suspect any foul play as the vehicle was sold to them at cheaper rates,” said a police officer.

“We have arrested Akash and have been able to track down and seize 26 vehicles that he had taken on rent and sold to unsuspecting people. We are working on tracing the remaining two vehicles as well,” added the police officer.