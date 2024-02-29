 Man arrested for sexually abusing two minor girls | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Man arrested for sexually abusing two minor girls

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Man, 57, arrested for sexually abusing two minor girls aged 12 and 13 in Chembur. Threatened to kill if they spoke out. Arrested under IPC and POCSO Act.

MUMBAI: The RCF police have arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls in Chembur. Police said the girls were aged of 12 and 13 years and the incident occurred last week but the accused had threatened them that he would kill them if they informed anyone about the incident.

The girls and the accused lives in the same building and incident came to light after the accused threatened the victims again on Tuesday when they informed their parents.

According to the police, the incident occurred last week when the girls were playing outside the building and accused called them at his home under some pretext and allegedly sexually assaulted them, said a police officer.

When the family learnt about the incident they approached the police and based on the statement of victims and their family the FIR was registered. The police team visited in the accused’s home and arrested him under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

