Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son

Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested a Jogeshwari East resident for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. According to police, the man used to thrash his daughter with a belt when she resisted.

Police officials said the mother of the children had gone out when the accused sexually assaulted them in the house. He has been booked under stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused has been arrested after the 30-year-old mother made a complaint to the police on Friday night. As per her complaint, the incident took place on June 25, when the complainant woman had gone to Cooper Hospital for some medical treatment.

The accused took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the girl.

“When the girl resisted him, he beat her up with a belt and then sexually assaulted her. The accused also sexually assaulted the minor son. He had threatened to kill them if they told anyone about this incident,” said a police officer from the Meghwadi police station.

The mother observed something was not right with the children and took them into confidence and asked them what had happened, they then narrated their ordeal. Their father was not home at this time.

Appalled and shocked to discover the exploitation of children by their own father, the woman lodged a complaint against her husband at the Meghwadi police station Friday. The girl and the boy were taken to the hospital by the police and have been medically examined.

The accused was immediately arrested in the same area, a police officer said.