Man arrested for stabbing relative to death in Colaba
Colaba police arrested a 38-year-old man within 24 hours after he allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man at Sassoon Dock, Colaba. The accused is a relative of the deceased person and allegedly murdered him over some family disputes, police said.
Sashi Meena, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, confirmed that the accused was arrested within 24 hours and also secured strong evidence.
The deceased, Ismail Shaikh, a native of Jharkhand, was a fish seller. He was stabbed on Thursday morning. On the basis of information provided by the complainant Mansoor Shaikh, a relative of the deceased person, Colaba police suspected involvement of another relative Barkat Shaikh.
Multiple police teams were formed, and the suspect Barkat was detained near Haji Malang dargah in Kalyan on Friday. His interrogation revealed that he stabbed Ismail over some family disputes. He was subsequently arrested on Friday.
Barkat’s lawyer Sunil Pandey argued against the remand application before the court on Saturday. “It was a case of self-defenceand my client’s life was under threat by the deceased person because of an old enmity and disputes between them,” said Pandey.
After listening to both the sides, the court remanded the accused in police custody till March 5.
Police said that when Barkat was arrested, he was wearing the same pant that he had worn at the time of the alleged murder. “As his pant had blood stains, the same has been seized as an important piece of evidence and will be sent to forensic analysis soon,” said an officer form Colaba police station.
The police have charged Barkat under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are trying to locate the weapon used by the accused, inspector Bharat Shendge told the court.
