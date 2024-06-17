Man arrested for stabbing two in Bhandup

Mumbai: A 22-year-old suspected goon, Sahil Santosh Singh, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and extortion after he allegedly stabbed two individuals due to past enmity on Saturday. HT Image

According to the police, Singh had previously been arrested for harassing the parents of a victim’s friend. The victim, Prathmesh Maurya, 24, had assisted the police in arresting Singh after his friend, Santosh Mijar, called the police. Singh allegedly held a grudge against Maurya and his friend Vijay Gupta, 24, seeking revenge. Recently, Singh had been threatening the two, demanding money to avoid harm.

Maurya and Gupta, residents of the Srirampada area in Bhandup, work at a medical store in Vasant Vihar, Thane. Singh, a local goon with a criminal record, is known for extorting money in the area, instilling fear in the locals, said a police officer. A year ago, Singh harassed Mijar’s parents, prompting Mijar to call the police. Maurya and Gupta helped in Singh’s arrest, which led Singh to vow revenge.

On June 9, Singh confronted Maurya in the area, demanding ₹10,000 to settle the matter. Maurya refused and left. The incident escalated on Friday night at 12:15am, when Maurya and Gupta encountered Singh after dinner. Upon their refusal to pay, Singh started beating them. As the two screamed for help, Singh brandished a knife, causing bystanders to flee and shut their doors. Singh then stabbed Maurya, injuring his finger and neck. When Gupta intervened, Singh stabbed him in the left side of his back, added the officer.

“Both injured were taken to General Hospital in Mulund. An FIR was registered against Singh under charges of attempt to murder and attempted extortion. He was arrested and remanded in police custody till June 18”, said senior inspector Dattatray Khandagale of the Bhandup police station.