Man arrested for strangling roommate to death over petty argument in Kalyan

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 08:16 AM IST

A man in Thane, India, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his roommate to death following a petty argument that took place at a party.

Thane: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his roommate to death over a petty argument that ensued between the two the previous day while having a party.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Hiralal Nishad, and the victim, Anil Kumar Yadav, 29, were friends and stayed together in a rented room in Kalyan East. “The duo were working in a shoe factory in the Khadegolwali area, Kalyan East. On Monday, they were drinking alcohol at a godown when a minor argument erupted over their families,” an officer from Kolsewadi police station said, adding that during the verbal scuffle, Hiralal had threatened Anil with dire consequences.

“While Anil was sleeping, the accused strangled him to death with a charger wire,” the officer said. “On Tuesday, when Anil’s friends tried to wake him up, he refused to move and seemed unconscious. Worried, they informed the police.”

ACP Kalyanji Ghete said that after the primary post-mortem report revealed that the deceased was strangled to death, the police started interrogating all of Anil’s colleagues. “Hiralal gave suspicious answers during the recording of the statement. We detained him further, and during the questioning, he confessed to the crime,” he added.

