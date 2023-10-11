Man arrested for strangling roommate to death over petty argument in Kalyan

Thane: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his roommate to death over a petty argument that ensued between the two the previous day while having a party. HT Image

According to the police, the accused, identified as Hiralal Nishad, and the victim, Anil Kumar Yadav, 29, were friends and stayed together in a rented room in Kalyan East. “The duo were working in a shoe factory in the Khadegolwali area, Kalyan East. On Monday, they were drinking alcohol at a godown when a minor argument erupted over their families,” an officer from Kolsewadi police station said, adding that during the verbal scuffle, Hiralal had threatened Anil with dire consequences.

“While Anil was sleeping, the accused strangled him to death with a charger wire,” the officer said. “On Tuesday, when Anil’s friends tried to wake him up, he refused to move and seemed unconscious. Worried, they informed the police.”

ACP Kalyanji Ghete said that after the primary post-mortem report revealed that the deceased was strangled to death, the police started interrogating all of Anil’s colleagues. “Hiralal gave suspicious answers during the recording of the statement. We detained him further, and during the questioning, he confessed to the crime,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON