Man arrested for using fake passport to fly to Bahrain

MUMBAI: The Sahar police arrested an individual, Ramkaran Chauhan, for attempting to travel to Bahrain with a fake passport, despite being blacklisted by the UAE in 2014. Chauhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, claimed he was going for seaman training but failed to provide the required DGCA certification. Immigration officials at Mumbai airport found discrepancies during checks, revealing his prior deportation from the UAE. HT Image

Chauhan’s original passport expired in 2020. He then acquired a new passport in July 2020 from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, using altered personal details. His previous passport, issued in Lucknow in 2010 under the name Ram Karan Chauhan, listed his true date of birth as January 29, 1980, with father’s name Ruchandra Chauhan.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The case was registered against Chauhan for allegedly entering the Gulf countries after obtaining a passport from Lucknow by intentionally submitting false information concealing the details of the previous passport, said police officer.