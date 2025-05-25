Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Man booked after pedestrian killed in crash caused by heart attack behind the wheel

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Tambe, who worked as a ward boy, sustained critical injuries in the impact. Nalawade and his wife, who was accompanying him, were also injured in the crash. Bystanders helped rush them to the hospital in an autorickshaw

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police have booked a 32-year-old man who lost control of his car and fatally struck a pedestrian while reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on the way to a hospital in Kalamboli.

The incident took place around 11:30 am on May 19. The driver, Aniket Rajendra Nalawade, was heading to White Lotus International Hospital after experiencing chest pain earlier that morning. According to the police, Nalawade’s vehicle swerved off course, crashing into two parked cars before hitting a pedestrian, 29-year-old Om Gangaram Tambe, who died on the spot.

Tambe, who worked as a ward boy, sustained critical injuries in the impact. Nalawade and his wife, who was accompanying him, were also injured in the crash. Bystanders helped rush them to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

Kalamboli senior police inspector Rajendra Kote confirmed that an FIR has been registered under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125A and 125B (acts endangering life and personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act (dangerous driving).

“Due to the negligent driving by the accused, a pedestrian lost his life. Although the driver was reportedly suffering from chest pain, he endangered others by driving in that condition,” said Inspector Kote.

At the hospital, Nalawade was found unresponsive and had suffered trauma to his left eye. Dr Rahul Peddawad, a spokesperson for White Lotus International Hospital, said the emergency team initiated CPR and successfully revived him after 15 minutes of resuscitation. An ECG confirmed a major heart attack caused by a 100% blockage in the Left Anterior Descending (LAD) artery.

Before administering blood thinners, doctors performed a CT brain scan to rule out internal bleeding due to the road accident. Once cleared, Nalawade underwent an emergency coronary angioplasty.

Given the prolonged cardiac arrest, doctors initiated hypothermia therapy to reduce the risk of brain damage. “Fortunately, after 24 hours of mechanical ventilation, Nalawade regained full consciousness with no evident neurological deficits. He is currently stable and under observation,” said Dr Peddawad.

Police said further investigation will continue once Nalawade is discharged.

