Man booked for dowry death of his 24-year-old wife

Mumbai: The Trombay police on Saturday booked a husband for his alleged role in the dowry death of his 24-year-old wife, who allegedly died by suicide at their home in Mankhurd on Friday. The accused, who is an engineer, has been booked under section 304 B (Dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. HT Image

According to the police, on May 10, around 11pm, the husband found the house locked from inside. He kept knocking, but the wife did not open the door. He eventually broke the door down and allegedly found her hanging.

The couple got married on May 21 last year. The deceased’s parents, who live in Nashik, have alleged that their daughter was constantly being harassed mentally and physically by the husband as they could not give the groom dowry at the wedding.

As per the parents’ statement to the police, the groom was demanding a gold chain on the wedding, but because of their financial condition, they could not give it. They gave ₹50,000 cash and other things for the wedding.

After getting married, the deceased had completed her D Pharma and secured a job in a medical store in Pune, where they both resided.

During this time, their daughter used to complain that her husband often fought and demanded money or gold chains, said a police officer, adding that her husband took all her salary.

Two to three months ago, the bride got transferred to Mumbai, and the couple moved here and started staying in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd.

A week ago, her parents visited her and learnt that their daughter’s health was not good, so they took her to the doctor for treatment. She always complained to her parents that her husband was giving her mental trouble. The family alleged that because of all this trouble, she died by suicide.

The deceased’s family arrived in Mumbai, and they approached the Trombay police station and registered a case against the husband, added the officer.