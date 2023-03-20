Man conned on pretext of updating address with courier service

Mumbai: A Khar Danda resident was allegedly duped of ₹89,000 by a fraud posing as a courier company representative. HT Image

The complainant, Sahabul Abdul Razaq Sheikh, 24, was expecting some ayurvedic medicines from Kolkata on the morning of March 15 when he received a call from a man claiming to be from the courier company.

Sheikh was told that his address in the official records seemed faulty and he was asked to correct it. The complainant received a web link to a website called https://parcelpe.com, where he was also told to make a payment of ₹5.

“After completing the process, the caller assured me that the parcel will reach me the same day. I received the package at around 3.15pm,” the complainant said in his statement to the police.

However, the next day, he received multiple messages regarding money being deducted from his account which he had not withdrawn. In all, ₹89,465 was debited in these unauthorised transactions, he said.

Sheikh immediately called his bank to inform them that those transactions were not made by him or by his knowledge. The bank was quick to withhold the transaction.

Though the amount was deducted from the complainant’s account, it had not yet reached the beneficiary account. The police said that they have registered a case against an unidentified person for the alleged cheating. Further investigations into the matter are underway, he added.