Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
Man dupes MD aspirant promising, arrested after 10 months

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Borivali police arrested Sandeep Waghmare for cheating an MBBS graduate's family of ₹82 lakh by falsely promising an MD admission.

MUMBAI: The Borivali police have arrested a man who was on the run for 10 months after cheating an MBBS graduate and his family of 82 lakh by making fake promises of securing him MD admission.

Man dupes MD aspirant promising, arrested after 10 months
Man dupes MD aspirant promising, arrested after 10 months

The victim had completed his MBBS in 2019 and was trying to secure admission for post graduate medical course with no success. His father runs a business selling medical and surgical equipment. He met Sandeep Waghmare through an acquaintance who promised Aditya a medical seat in a famous college in Aurangabad through NRI quota.

Waghmare introduced Rane to Abhijeet Patil, who took him to the college and introduced him to Tambat. Tambat said that the admission would be done in government quota.

Following this, Aditya appeared for NEET exam 2023 and after three days, Rane received an email that his son had secured admission in BJ Medical College in Pune. Rane noticed that the mail he received had a credible website attached, and he assumed that the admission was completed. He sent his son’s important documents to the college and even received a confirmation email from what looked like the principal of the BJ college.

The fee that Tambat collected for securing Aditya’s admission was 1.36 crores which was distributed among the three men.

A few days later, on December 7, 2023, Rane realised that the admission email was fake and the other emails following that were also sent by the three men. He demanded his money back from them. Out of the 1.36 crores, Tambat returned 55 lakhs to him. He then refused to return 81 lakh and threatened him that he would kidnap and kill him if he approached the police or demanded the money back.

Rane approached the police, and an FIR was registered against Tambat, Waghmare and Patil.

After being on a run for 10 months, Tambat was caught on Sunday by the police in Aurangabad. “We are now tracing other accomplices of Tambat and finding out how many more people had they cheated,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

