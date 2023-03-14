Man found dead in under-construction building; police register murder case

A 19-year-old man was found hanging from a bamboo scaffolding with his hands and legs tied by two ropes on the 12th floor of an under-construction building, Chaitya 777, in Chinchpokli on Monday. The police have registered a murder case and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The under-construction building, Chaitya 777, in Chinchpokli which is being built by Chaitya Developers. The deceased has been identified as Masud Miya Ramzan Sarkar, who hailed from West Bengal. Masud along with his brother Mujahid was working as a carpenter and they were staying on the second floor of the structure.

“Masud would often go to the fifth floor to speak on phone with a female friend,” the officer said.

When Masud went missing on Sunday night, his brother thought that he might be speaking on phone and would return home later, Mujahid said in his complaint. “Mujahid and his friends also tried his phone but could not reach him,” the officer said.

After they woke up on Monday morning, Mujahid again called on his brother’s phone, but didn’t not get an answer. He then contacted his family members in West Bengal to find out if anyone had heard from him, the complainant said.

“Mujahid’s father told him that he didn’t have any information about Masud whereas the security guards claimed that that they had not seen him go out of the construction site. Meanwhile, foreman Ashok told them that Masud was found hanging on the 12th floor,” the police officer said, adding he was declared dead before admission at KEM Hospital.

After initial probe revealed that it was a murder, the police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code late in the night.

The police are now questioning several people at the construction site as well his friends, and plan to question Masud’s female friend.