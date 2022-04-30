Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom he visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man.
The convict, Kumaran Konar (31), resident of Kanyakumari, used to visit regularly and stay with the victim. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
On March 31, 2015, when the deceased was standing near Alexandra Theatre at Nagpada junction in south Mumbai at around 9:15 pm, Konar approached her from behind. He held her hands and slit her throat and fled from the spot. The woman was immediately rushed to hospital but was declared dead.
The Nagpada police station had registered a murder case in connection with the incident and arrested Konar from Mumbai Central railway station the next day. The public prosecutor Ratnavali Patil examined all 12 witnesses, including two eyewitnesses, who were standing with the deceased and chit chatting at the time of the incident.
Konar, a married man with two children aged 15 and 8 year olds, had claimed during the trial that he was falsely implicated in the case.
However, the court observed, “It appeared from the record that the investigator has investigated the case from all points. When eyewitnesses vividly demonstrated the act of the accused, then there is no requirement of other evidence. Instead, there is nothing to suggest that the deceased was having any enmity with other persons (eye witnesses),” said the court while holding the 31-year-old guilty.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant. Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal.
-
With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day. NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.
-
Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik's live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations.
-
As per BNHS wildlife research organisation counting, 1.30L flamingoes sighted in Thane creek this year, the most in last 5 years
The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Range Forest Department has claimed that more than 1.30 lakh flamingoes have visited Thane creek this year, the highest number in the last five years. It is as per the report submitted to them by The Bombay Natural History Society, a pan-India wildlife research organisation. Gujarat is the breeding ground for the flamingoes and since 1994, these birds started visiting Thane creek before going further to south.
-
45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday. The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics