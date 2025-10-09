MUMBAI: A 45-year-old electrician from Byculla died on Tuesday, a day after being severely injured in an accident on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Mankhurd. A car rammed into his two-wheeler from behind, causing him to crash into the divider and fall off on the other side of the road, after which a bus ran over him, the police said. Man injured in accident on Sion-Panvel Highway dies

According to the police, the accident occurred on Monday evening near Mankhurd Octroi Naka on the Sion-Panvel Highway when the victim, Fazil Khan, was riding his bike and a car rammed into him from behind, causing him to crash into the divider. Due to the impact, he was thrown off 25 feet away from the bike, on the other side of the road. Following this, a luxury bus ran over him, causing him serious injuries.

A passerby alerted the police and rushed Khan to Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, said a police officer.

Based on Fazil’s elder brother, Parvez Yunus Khan’s complaint, the police registered a case against the bus driver Chain Singh Chauhan and the absconding car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 (duty of a driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act.