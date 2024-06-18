 Man killed in Cheetah Camp over past dispute | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man killed in Cheetah Camp over past dispute

ByManish K Pathak
Jun 18, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The Trombay police have launched a manhunt for an accused who allegedly killed a 30-year-old man by stabbing him twice in the chest over an old dispute in Trombay on Sunday

MUMBAI: The Trombay police have launched a manhunt for an accused who allegedly killed a 30-year-old man by stabbing him twice in the chest over an old dispute in Trombay on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident occurred when the deceased, Hamza Shaikh, was sitting with his friends, and the accused, Mohammad Noor Shaikh alias Penda, 25, arrived with the intention of taking revenge. Penda began abusing Hamza before stabbing him in the chest.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The accused, a resident of the Antop Hill area, had gone to his relative’s residence in Cheetah Camp to celebrate Eid when the incident took place.

According to the police, the complainant, Hujefa Hanif Shaikh, 34, lives in the Cheetah Camp area in Trombay with his mother, wife, two children, and younger brother Hamza. Hamza Shaikh, who had been working as a salesman, lost his job two months ago and had been staying at home since then.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Hamza left the house. At 2pm, the complainant received a call from Arif Mirza, informing him that Hamza had been stabbed and admitted to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Hujefa rushed to the hospital and learned that Hamza had been declared dead upon examination by the doctor.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Hamza and his friends Mohammad Nasir Khan and Mohammad Zahid were sitting near Shahaji School when Mohammad Noor Shaikh alias Penda arrived and began abusing Hamza over a previous issue. The accused, in a fit of rage, broke an empty glass bottle on his own head, injuring a nearby boy with a piece of glass.

Penda then took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Hamza twice in the chest. As Hamza fell to the ground, the accused fled the scene. Bystanders rushed Hamza to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput.

“The exact motive will be clear once the accused is caught. However, it is evident that the accused and the deceased knew each other and had unresolved issues,” said a police officer from the Trombay police station.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man killed in Cheetah Camp over past dispute
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On