Man killed in Cheetah Camp over past dispute

MUMBAI: The Trombay police have launched a manhunt for an accused who allegedly killed a 30-year-old man by stabbing him twice in the chest over an old dispute in Trombay on Sunday. HT Image

The incident occurred when the deceased, Hamza Shaikh, was sitting with his friends, and the accused, Mohammad Noor Shaikh alias Penda, 25, arrived with the intention of taking revenge. Penda began abusing Hamza before stabbing him in the chest.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The accused, a resident of the Antop Hill area, had gone to his relative’s residence in Cheetah Camp to celebrate Eid when the incident took place.

According to the police, the complainant, Hujefa Hanif Shaikh, 34, lives in the Cheetah Camp area in Trombay with his mother, wife, two children, and younger brother Hamza. Hamza Shaikh, who had been working as a salesman, lost his job two months ago and had been staying at home since then.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Hamza left the house. At 2pm, the complainant received a call from Arif Mirza, informing him that Hamza had been stabbed and admitted to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Hujefa rushed to the hospital and learned that Hamza had been declared dead upon examination by the doctor.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Hamza and his friends Mohammad Nasir Khan and Mohammad Zahid were sitting near Shahaji School when Mohammad Noor Shaikh alias Penda arrived and began abusing Hamza over a previous issue. The accused, in a fit of rage, broke an empty glass bottle on his own head, injuring a nearby boy with a piece of glass.

Penda then took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Hamza twice in the chest. As Hamza fell to the ground, the accused fled the scene. Bystanders rushed Hamza to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput.

“The exact motive will be clear once the accused is caught. However, it is evident that the accused and the deceased knew each other and had unresolved issues,” said a police officer from the Trombay police station.