Man kills 6-year-old boy after he saw him molesting his sister last week

THANE: A 22-year-old man who molested an 18-year-old girl killed her six-year-old brother after the child witnessed the incident last week in Bhiwandi.

The victim’s family initially thought that the child had died due to natural causes. However, the postmortem report revealed that he was strangulated, which prompted the Narpoli police to start an investigation.

The police tracked the accused, Amol Chavan, 22, in the Sambhaji Nagar area at his relative’s residence. “After confirming his location through our sources, we set up a trap and apprehended him on Thursday,” said a police officer.

The incident occurred on July 21, when Sudhir Pawar, a resident of Ram Building, Dive, Bhiwandi, saw Chavan allegedly molesting and slapping his sister on the second-floor stairs. When Sudhir threatened to inform his mother, Chavhan took him to the terrace, strangled him and quietly left the spot.

According to police officials, when the family found the boy unconscious, Chavhan told the family members that the boy possibly fainted due to a brain haemorrhage.

Sudhir’s family took him to several hospitals before arriving at Kalwa Hospital, where he was declared dead. The hospital issued a report stating that the cause of death was strangulation, and the report was sent to the Narpoli police.

The family, believing they had no enemies, struggled to understand why anyone would strangle their son. Additionally, Sudhir’s sister was unaware of the extreme actions taken by Chavhan.

Senior inspector Bharat Kamat and crime inspector Vijay More of the Narpoli police station immediately formed a team to investigate the matter when they noticed that Chavhan, who is a relative of the family, had been missing for two or three days. His location was last traced to Jalgaon, but he had since switched off his phone.

The police then tracked him down to Sambhaji Nagar and arrested him. During interrogation, Chavhan confessed that he was having an affair with the boy’s sister, and he was threatening to inform their mother, which led to the incident.