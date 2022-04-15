Maharashtra man kills daughter-in-law over delay in serving breakfast
Thane: A 42-year-old woman on Friday died at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane a day after her father-in-law allegedly shot her over a delay in serving him breakfast, police said.
Police said that Kashinath Patil, 76, the accused, shot Seema Rajendra in her stomach and has been absconding since. They added that the woman, the mother of a 17-year-old girl, was preparing breakfast when Patil, a businessman, got furious over the delay and allegedly shot her with his licensed revolver.
“All family members were at home when the incident happened. They immediately took the woman to a nearby private hospital but during the treatment, she was declared dead on Friday morning. The accused has a licensed gun and after firing at the daughter-in-law over the breakfast issue, he fled. We have formed teams to nab him and registered a case of murder against the accused,” said a police officer.
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
Straight out of a 'faith in humanity restored' Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.
‘Bomb threat emails to schools an act of cyber terror': Karnataka Police
In a new development regarding the fake bomb threat emails sent to over 10 private schools in Bengaluru on April 8, the Karnataka police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act 66 (F), saying that it acts as cyber terrorism against the miscreant(s), news agency IANS reported. Police are reportedly treating the case seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry.
I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Cong leader Parameshwara alleges
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed thamehe was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit. The former Karnataka Home Minister and Karnataka Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bengaluru.
