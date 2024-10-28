Mumbai: A 77-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her son, who is unemployed and under depression after defaulting on loan EMI payments. The police said that the man attempted suicide but survived and is taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Man kills mother, attempts suicide due to depression and unemployment

On Saturday afternoon the Worli police were informed by residents that a man and woman were found unconscious at second floor of Shiv-Sankalp SRA Co-operative Housing Society, Gandhinagar, Worli. “Our teams immediately went to the spot and rushed him to Wockhardt hospital and his mother to BYL Nair hospital,” said a police officer from Worli police station. The woman, Lalita Tiruganana Sambandham, was declared dead on arrival. The man, Balshanmugham Kuppuswami, is in critical condition.

According to the police, he told his wife that he was going to his mother’s house on Friday night. “Balshanmugham’s wife kept on calling him since Friday night, but he didn’t answer her calls all day, so she came to the society where his mother was staying. When she found that nobody was opening the door she informed the neighbours,” said the police officer.

“I saw lot of people gathered at the door when I came and broke open the door. We found Lalita lying on the bed in a night gown and Balshanmugham unconscious in the bathroom. We didn’t touch anything and called the police immediately,” said Mahesh Singh, who stays on the third floor of the society. The residents said that Lalita stayed alone in the house. Her son gave her money, and she would ask the children from the society to bring her things.

“He met his mother and told her that he was in depression after defaulting on a ₹36 lakhs personal loan he took, due to unemployment, and is unable to pay her an allowance or the rent for the Worli house. He suggested that they both should commit suicide,” said the police officer. The mother agreed to his request, Lalita’s attempts were futile, so Balshanmugham killed her before attempting suicide.

According to the police, the man wrote four suicide notes. “We further found four suicide notes written to his 21-year-old daughter, his wife who works at the Service Tax Department, senior police inspector of Worli police station, and to Devdas Sakpal, the landlord. The notes say that his mother and him were committing suicide, and nobody should be blamed for this extreme step. It said: I am in depression; she is old. She will do it first and then I will do it. It’s our decision,” said a police officer.

Balshanmugham used to work as a manager in a private firm but has been unemployed since April. His wife works in the Service Tax department. “His wife and daughter stayed with him in Darbhanga House, Income Tax Quarters on Pedder Road. He rented a house in Worli for his mother who had to live separately as there were disputes between her and his wife,” said the police officer.

“We have presently registered a case under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the matter and are inquiring it,” said Ravindra Katkar, senior police inspector at Worli police station.

The police said they are yet to record a detailed statement of Balshanmugham as he is undergoing treatment. “The family is disturbed by the events and unable to speak to other people. We are not clear about when the murder took place but suspect it took place on Friday late night,” said the police officer.