Man kills sister for scolding his 13-year-old son

Thane: A man beat his sister to death with an iron rod on Saturday as he was angry at her for beating and scolding his 13-year-old son, who had left his house in Pune and travelled to Mumbai to meet his aunt. HT Image

The accused, Lokhande, is unemployed and lives in Pune with his wife and two children. His 13-year-old son left home on Thursday to meet his aunt, Durga Kunte, 40, whom he is very fond of, without informing his parents.

According to officials, the government railway police (GRP) found him lost at Kalyan station. Upon inquiring, the boy told them that he came to meet his aunt in Mumbai from Pune and handed his Kunte’s number to the GRP officials. The officials then called Kunte and handed over the boy to her.

Kunte was upset with the nephew’s behaviour for not informing his parents, and for that, she scolded him. She called her brother Lokhande and his wife to scold them. Lokhande did not like the way she scolded his son and was angry. “Lokhande came to his sister’s place in Kokanipada, Thane on Saturday night. Angry at her, he found her sleeping along with her 14-year-old son. He took an iron rod and hit her on her head,” an investigation officer from Chitalsar police station said. “He was angry that Kunte scolded his son, because of which he later tried to take revenge by beating Kunte’s son but till then neighbours interfered and stopped him,” said the officer.

After Chitalsar police were informed about the incident a team of officer PI Vanita Patil went to the spot and arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

