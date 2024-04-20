Man knifed for asking drug addicts not to block his way to station

MUMBAI: Two 19-year-old men were arrested on Friday for stabbing a 30-year-old man with a knife after he asked them not to block his way towards the Nalasopara railway station. The cc police officials said the two men were sitting on the stairs and doing drugs. The victim, Ganesh Mahesh Jaiswal, an employee of a private company, was taking the stairs to the skywalk that connects the Nalasopara railway station. He saw two men doing drugs sitting on the stairs and blocking his way. HT Image

Jaiswal crossed the two and shouted at them for blocking the stairs. Irked by being reprimanded by Jaiswal, the two men assaulted and stabbed Jaiswal with a knife.

The men then fled the spot after Jaiswal fell on the ground with injuries. Following the incident, the Tulinj police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code against the two unidentified men.

Since the men were drug addicts and did not use mobile phones, the police had alerted their informers and were on the lookout. On Friday morning, the police received information that the two men had been hiding in Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara from where they were arrested.

The two men are identified as Rahul Pandit, 19, and Divyanshu Suresh Yadav, 19. The police officers said that the two are history sheeters and several cases of robbery and thefts against them across police stations in Vasai-Virar region.

“We have arrested the two and are finding out how many more people have been assaulted by the two men,” said an officer from Tulinj police station.