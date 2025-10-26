Man runs over woman he offers to drop in Borivali from a party

MUMBAI: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday after seriously injuring a 28-year-old woman he had met at a party on Wednesday night by allegedly running over her. The incident occurred while the accused was dropping her home on Thursday morning.

The woman was identified as Changun Hassing, a resident of Borivali. According to the police, on October 22, she and her roommate went to a party at a hotel in the western suburbs. At the party, she met the accused, Vineet Bhaiya, who owned an event management company in Borivali West. They partied throughout the night and then left for home at the same time, around 6am. “Vineet offered to drop Hassing in his car. They travelled till Don Bosco Junction when her phone rang,” he said.

Vineet immediately asked her whose call it was and snatched her phone. When Changun demanded her phone back, he stopped the car and allegedly assaulted her. She got out of the car and continued to demand her phone, but he verbally abused her and refused to give it. In an attempt to recover it and stop him from driving away, she climbed on the bonnet of his car, but Vineet started the car and began speeding, said the officer. After he drove for some distance, she fell off the bonnet and he ran over her. The accused thereafter fled without helping her.

Passersby rushed Hassing to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where the complainant is currently undergoing treatment, the officer added.

The Borivali police registered a case under sections 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult that provokes a breach of peace or another offence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. Vineet was arrested on Friday and will be in police custody till October 26.