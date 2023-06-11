Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man slapped with 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Maharashtra's Latur

Man slapped with 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Maharashtra's Latur

PTI |
Jun 11, 2023 05:40 PM IST

The man allegedly cut down a 40-feet tall tree on Saturday and was in the process of felling another tree when a team of civic officials intervened.

The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday.

The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint.(AP)
The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of 1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint.(AP)

The man, a resident of ward no 15, allegedly cut down a 40-feet tall tree on Saturday and was in the process of felling another tree when a team of civic officials intervened, he said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of 1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint, based on which a case has been registered against him, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra fine
maharashtra fine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out