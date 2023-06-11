Man slapped with 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Maharashtra's Latur

The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday. The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint.(AP)

The man, a resident of ward no 15, allegedly cut down a 40-feet tall tree on Saturday and was in the process of felling another tree when a team of civic officials intervened, he said.

The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of ₹1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint, based on which a case has been registered against him, the official said.

