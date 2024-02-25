Man sneaks into airport from departure gate, dodging six security points

MUMBAI: For the second time in a week, a man was caught trying to sneak into an airplane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) without a ticket. This time, the man even dodged up to six security points before being caught right before boarding. HT Image

The accused, Mohammad Isa Alam, 22, was arrested by the Sahar police.

The incident occurred early on Thursday when he was caught by security personnel in front of a boarding gate. The airline staff had informed security of a person trying to board a Dubai-bound flight without any documents, ticket or boarding pass.

“We later learnt that he was a student from Bihar who had come to visit his relatives in Mumbai. He somehow reached the airport and entered through a departure gate a little before midnight on Wednesday,” informed an official from the Sahar police.

In the CCTV footage that the police later saw, he was seen entering through a departure gate at 11.42 pm on Wednesday. He made his way to the boarding gate around 1.51 am on Thursday.

While the man was not very forthcoming with his intentions of entering the airport, the police arrested him after booking him for criminal trespass under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code.