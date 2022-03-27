Man stabs wife to death in broad daylight at Cuffe Parade

Mumbai: A 30-year-old labour contractor killed his wife by stabbing her 20 times in broad daylight on Saturday at Cuffe Parade. Hearing the victim’s cry for help, local residents gathered on the spot and informed the police, which arrested the accused.

The accused, Mohammad Irfan Chitawali, married Shaheen five years ago and they have two children aged 2 and 4 years. According to police officials, since the last year, the couple often fought over trivial issues due to which the Chitawali began living with his parents at Titwala.

Shaheen, who works as domestic help, was staying at Shiv Shakti Nagar area in Colaba with both her children, a police officer said.

Chitawali called Shaheen on Friday evening saying he wanted to resolve their issues and he wanted to live together, the officer added.

Subsequently, Chitawali met her near Badhwar Park in the Cuffe Parade area around 10:30 am on Saturday. After talking to her for a few minutes, Chitawali removed the knife he had hidden in his pockets and stabbed Shaheen several times in her abdomen and chest, said police inspector Ajay Sawant of the Colaba police station. Shaheen succumbed to her injuries before being taken to hospital.

The patrolling police reached the spot and with the help of locals nabbed Chitawali on the spot and also recovered the murder weapon. He was arrested under the charge of murder and was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till March 30.