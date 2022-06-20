Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man strangles wife to death in Bhiwandi, surrenders before police
Man strangles wife to death in Bhiwandi, surrenders before police

A 35-year-old man strangled his wife to death in front of his children aged less than 10 years, after he allegedly found her home with another man in an objectionable position; the husband fled the spot and later surrendered himself to Narpoli police in Bhiwandi
A 35-year-old man strangled his wife to death in Bhiwandi and later surrendered before the Narpoli police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A 35-year-old man strangled his wife to death in Bhiwandi and later surrendered before the Narpoli police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Bhiwandi

A 35-year-old man killed his wife in front of his children aged less than 10 years, after he allegedly found her home with another man in an objectionable position.

The couple has five children aged between one year and 10 years. The children raised an alarm when the man strangulated his wife and the neighbours saw the woman lying unconscious with all the five children crying around her. The husband fled the spot and later surrendered himself to the Narpoli police.

The incident occurred in Rajlaxmi Nagar in Bangar Nagar of Kalher village in Bhiwandi on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Abida Shah, 32, and the accused, Mohammad Mustaque Hayatullah Shah. A scrap dealer, Shah has been living in Bhiwandi with his family for the past 10 years.

At around 9am on Sunday, Shah reached Narpoli police and surrendered himself. The police had also received a call from the neighbours and found the woman dead by the time they reached.

S Jadhav, crime police inspector, said, “The accused saw his wife talking to a man who resides downstairs. According to the accused’s statement, after everyone goes to sleep, the victim used to go out and chat with the man. He also caught her in an objectionable position with the man. On Sunday morning, the husband strangled his wife to death. He was arrested under IPC Section 302.”

