Man wanted in several cases of fake job offers arrested
Mumbai A 37-year-old man from Satara district has been arrested on Monday for duping several people in Mumbai on the pretext of offering them jobs in the excise department, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
Police officials said that the accused, Sandeep Anand Raut, is a history sheeter with at least 18 cases registered against him across the state.
Raut’s would first gain the trust of needy young job-seekers by giving them forged appointment letters, medical certificates, identity cards issued by the establishments and then take more money from them.
“When we searched his room at a guest house in Grant Road, we seized 12 fake identity cards, five fake appointment letters, three fake medical fitness letters, rubber stamps, two mobile handsets and ₹7,000 cash,” said senior inspector Vilas Bhosle.
The complainant in the case is one Nitin Kadam, 37, a driver by profession who lives in Dahisar along with his wife and son. He came in contact with Raut in May through a common acquaintance. Raut informed him that there was a vacancy for the driver’s post in MSEB and he could help him get the job. He took ₹50,000 from the victim and then stopped answering his phone calls, said Bhosle.
Kadam realised that he was defrauded and on June 22 approached the crime branch unit at Dahisar. During investigation, it was found that the accused had taken money from several people using similar modus operandus. “As of now, we have recorded statements of five people and it appears that 35 people - mostly from Thane, were duped by him,” added Bhosle.
Assistant police inspector Vijay Raskar and other staff members were looking for the accused when they got information that he was staying in a guest house at Grant Road. The police then visited the lodge and after verification, nabbed him on Monday evening.
During investigation, police found that apart from cases in Mumbai, the accused had 18 previous offences of similar nature registered against him in Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Solapur, Satara and Ratnagiri districts. In Mumbai, Raut is wanted in cases registered by Dadar, Shivaji Park and Aarey police station, said crime branch official.
-
Woman lynched in West Bengal village for alleged illicit relation with son-in-law
A 35-year-old woman was lynched by a mob in a village in West Bengal's Murshidabad district early on Tuesday allegedly for having an illicit relation with Nurseba's son-in-law who was two years younger to her, police said. Her son-in-law Mofijul Mondol, 33, was also beaten up and is now admitted in a state-run hospital. Villagers alleged that Mofijul Mondol used to visit his mother-in-law when his father-in-law Musaf Sheikh was away for work.
-
Former minister Kadam accuses NCP of undermining Shiv Sena during MVA rule
A day after Kadam quit as a leader of Shiv Sena and was subsequently sacked by the party, former minister Ramdas Kadam attacked the coterie around Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and accused them of being in cahoots with the Nationalist Congress Party. He was speaking to a Marathi news channel on Tuesday. “This is not the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb,” he said.
-
MP civic poll results: BJP eyes re-run of phase 1 show, Congress eyes more gains
The counting for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will take place on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am across 214 urban local bodies across 43 districts of the state. The polling took place on July 13. As for Wednesday's elections, the counting of votes will be held in the municipal corporations of Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena.
-
Filmmaker detained for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer
The Gujarat police detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said. He was being brought to Ahmedabad for further action, the official said.
-
Teen’s murder at Ludhiana civil hospital: Six more suspects arrested
Four days after the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy at the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, police arrested six more suspects on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas, all residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. On July 16, police had arrested Sahil Birla alias Sahil and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu for the murder.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics