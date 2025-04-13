MUMBAI: A 34-year-old man wanted in a murder case in West Bengal was arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch on Saturday from Kherwadi in Bandra East. The police said the accused allegedly committed the murder in October 2024, along with four other people. Man wanted in WB for murder arrested in Bandra

“Acting on specific information, we detained the man and will hand him over to the West Bengal police. The accused, Rabiul Mia alias Babu, 34, hails from Malda in West Bengal,” said a police officer from the crime branch.

The police said Mia and the other four accused allegedly killed a bookie identified as Mithun Chakraborty. “Two of them were arrested, and three are wanted in the case. Mia has confessed to murder and dacoity committed in West Bengal. The case was registered at the Bansihari police station in West Bengal,” said the police officer.

Mia was on the run after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected, according to the police. He worked as a labourer for some time in Lonavala and recently came to Bandra. A West Bengal police team has left for Mumbai to take Mia’s custody, said the police officer.