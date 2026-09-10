Jalna, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has said his proposed march to Mumbai was certain and that the date for the mobilisation would be announced after supporters assembled at his current protest venue on September 12. Maratha agitation: Jarange says Mumbai march certain as his fast enters 13th day

Jarange, whose hunger strike over Maratha reservation entered its 13th day on Thursday, said he was not waiting for a state government's delegation to visit the protest site.

"I am definitely going to Mumbai. Once we assemble on September 12, we will announce the date," Jarange told reporters at Antarwali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where he has been sitting on an indefinite fast.

The activist has been agitating to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes category. He has also been seeking implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Amid concerns over his health, Jarange said he would observe how camps for issuing Kunbi certificates were conducted and whether they were being organised because of the ongoing agitation.

"We have to respond according to the situation. Let us see how the camps for Kunbi certificates are conducted," he said.

On Wednesday, he had accused state minister and Maratha quota sub-committee chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of betraying the community through sweet-talk and assurances alone. He warned he would take his protest to Mumbai after September 12 if his demands were not met.

Taking aim at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, Jarange said his relationship with Shinde had deteriorated because of Shirsat.

"I had spoken respectfully about Eknath Shinde for three years. But he is now speaking in favour of a party and not the community," he alleged.

Jarange said he would continue to speak out against what he described as mistakes by the chief minister and deputy chief ministers.

"I will speak for the community, not for any political party," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.