Maratha outfits to protest NCERT book revisions at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has called for a protest at Azad Maidan today, alleging that NCERT textbooks have diluted references to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. Maratha outfits is set to protest NCERT book revisions. (Representative Photo)

The organisation has announced a Jan Aakrosh Andolan, claiming that historical content, including maps depicting the extent of the Maratha Empire, has been altered or omitted from school textbooks. They claim that the changes distort historical facts and undermine Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

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In a statement, the outfit said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj symbolised self-rule and good governance, and argued that reducing references to him and the Maratha Empire could disconnect younger generations from an important chapter of Indian history.

Raje Mudhoji Bhosale, who is leading the protest, said that the change in the map in class VIII Social Science English text book was done under pressure from the politicians from Rajasthan. He said, “Our protest is also to attract the attention of the politicians in Maharashtra so that a fair representation is done for the revised version of historical facts in the NCERT book.”

“The Maratha Empire forms an integral part of India’s heritage and any attempt to dilute such content from school curricula is unacceptable,” Bhosale added.

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The MKM has appealed to historians, students, social activists and members of the Maratha community to participate.