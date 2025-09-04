Maratha quota order won’t harm OBCs, says Fadnavis after reaching out to Bhujbal

NAVI MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reached out to the state’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, assuring that the government order to expedite Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas would not harm their interests. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis X/FILE)

The chief minister’s remarks come a day after prominent OBC leaders, including food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, spoke about approaching the court against the government resolution (GR) issued this week.

“I have discussed the matter with him [Chhagan Bhujbal] and assured that the GR does not harm the OBC community in any way,” Fadnavis said, insisting that the resolution was not a blanket order.

“This GR does not give a blanket reservation. It is only a GR of evidence. We have not accepted the demand that all Marathas should be included in the OBC category. We have only facilitated the path for those who have valid evidence,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Fadnavis detailed the specific provisions in the GR to achieve this objective, pointing to the unique historical context of the Marathwada region.

“In Marathwada, there was no British rule; it had Nizam rule. Hence, there are no British-era proofs which are available elsewhere. The proofs here are available in the Hyderabad gazette, and we have taken them,” he said, declaring that “only those who really deserve it will get it and fraud will not be allowed.”

Fadnavis also reiterated his government’s commitment to protect the OBC quota. “One thing OBC leaders also know is that till our government is in power, there will be no injustice to OBCs. One community’s reservation will not be given to another community,” he asserted.

“We will not take from one community to give to another, and we will not pit the two communities against each other.”

The chief minister also noted that the move has found support among some OBC groups, including the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, which insisted that the GR does not adversely impact their community.

“I am confident all OBC leaders will accept it,” Fadnavis said.

Kunbis, a traditional farming community, are among 374 communities listed under the OBC category in Maharashtra, whereas Marathas do not enjoy any caste-based reservation.

The state government, on August 26 this year, formed a separate sub-committee to look into the demands of Marathas for reservation under the OBC quota, while the GR to expedite granting of Kunbi caste certificates to them was issued on Tuesday, capping five days of protest at Azad Maidan led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

On Wednesday, the government also set up a cabinet sub-committee to look into the grievances of the OBC community. The OBC welfare department issued the GR after Chhagan Bhujbal stayed away from the cabinet meeting. Bhujbal and several other OBC leaders are opposed to the decision to grant Kunbi certificates to Marathas based on the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes as they fear this will eat into their share of reservations.