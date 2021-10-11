Marathi actor Gauri Kulkarni’s cat rescued from parapet of high-rise building in Thane

Marathi television actor Gauri Kulkarni’s cat, which was stuck for more than an hour on the parapet of the terrace of her high-rise, was successfully rescued by the fire brigade and Thane disaster management team on Monday.

The cat, Mishti, is 18 months old and was unable to jump back on the terrace after falling off the gap between the window grills on the parapet, officials said.

Kulkarni, who resides on the fifth floor of Iris Tower near Horizon Prime in Kasarvadavli, called the fire brigade officials after Mishti accidently climbed the parapet.

Fire brigade officials immediately informed the Regional Disaster Management team. Two of its officials went to check the situation. Mishti couldn’t move from the place and started meowing loudly. The family members tried to reach out to her but in vain.

The Disaster Management Cell head, Santosh Kadam, said, “Our team first tried to rescue her with the help of ropes but that didn’t work out, after which we decided to show her some food so that she could at least try to come a little closer to eat and they could pick her up with their hands. This trick worked out and we were able to rescue her within 20 minutes after reaching the spot. She is safe and has no injury marks on her body.”